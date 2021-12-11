All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Hands put the Santa Claus hat on the house figurine. Concept for Christmas real estate discounts.
I
By Inna Kot
- Stock footage ID: 1083735493
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|88.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12elderly santa claus with a white beard congratulates children and adults, holds a mock house in his hand, the concept of christmas, holiday discounts, real estate purchases, mortgages
4k00:09Real estate concept. Happy fun playful young brunette woman in Santa Christmas hat holding white house model, wears knitted sweater, isolated on red studio background. Realtor offers to buy a house
4k00:13Handmade small white folded cardboard houses with illuminated windows on gren lawn background. Winter decoration. Christmas, Architecture and business real estate concept.