 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Man drilling hole in concrete wall. Repair works indoors in slow motion

I

By Inna Kot

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735487
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Man using a steel drill and usual screwdriver on wooden plate, on black background, slow motion
hd00:11Man using a steel drill and usual screwdriver on wooden plate, on black background, slow motion
Drill machine drilling a cement using electric drill or screwdriver, home renovation with hand man.loudness,noise
hd00:09Drill machine drilling a cement using electric drill or screwdriver, home renovation with hand man.loudness,noise
Close-up drilling holes in the wall under the socket
hd00:07Close-up drilling holes in the wall under the socket
Close up of Wood Worker using an electric hand drill to drill a hole through the bracket.
hd00:19Close up of Wood Worker using an electric hand drill to drill a hole through the bracket.
Man using a steel drill and usual screwdriver on wooden plate, on black background, slow motion, close up
hd00:25Man using a steel drill and usual screwdriver on wooden plate, on black background, slow motion, close up
process of apartment renovation. drilling holes in furniture by fettler. sawdust scatter. unrecognizable men. remodeling, doing repairs. FullHD footage.
hd00:11process of apartment renovation. drilling holes in furniture by fettler. sawdust scatter. unrecognizable men. remodeling, doing repairs. FullHD footage.
Close up of Wood Worker using an electric hand drill to drill a hole through the bracket.
hd00:14Close up of Wood Worker using an electric hand drill to drill a hole through the bracket.
Man makes drilling holes in the ground to test the soil. Construction of houses.
hd00:13Man makes drilling holes in the ground to test the soil. Construction of houses.

Related video keywords