 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Forest stream, focus in the background. Fast, clear water, in a forest stream.

D

By DiKareva Vika

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735421
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4148.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:19Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
4k00:33SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
Beautiful green nature background. Sun shines through blowing on wind green leaves. Summer trees swinging over blue sky. Out of focus video footage.
hd00:55Beautiful green nature background. Sun shines through blowing on wind green leaves. Summer trees swinging over blue sky. Out of focus video footage.
sunrise on the lake, sunrise over river, Fisherman on the boat on the sunrise, morning Landscape, morning fishing
hd00:28sunrise on the lake, sunrise over river, Fisherman on the boat on the sunrise, morning Landscape, morning fishing
Texture of tree trunk in the forest Close up of texture of an old oak tree bark.
4k00:19Texture of tree trunk in the forest Close up of texture of an old oak tree bark.
Snow. Falling snowflakes with selective focus. Winter design concept.
hd00:30Snow. Falling snowflakes with selective focus. Winter design concept.
Cinemagraph Loop -Leaves moving blurred background - motion photo
hd00:23Cinemagraph Loop -Leaves moving blurred background - motion photo
Sunlight shining through the leaves of trees, natural blurred background, Nature abstract background, nature green bokeh
hd00:36Sunlight shining through the leaves of trees, natural blurred background, Nature abstract background, nature green bokeh

Related video keywords