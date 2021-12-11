 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of a new park under contraction in Mevaseret Zion

D

By Davidi Vardi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735331
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP465.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV136.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV26.9 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
dawn breaking over rock arches
hd00:16dawn breaking over rock arches
Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:23Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
Fairy waterfall at wild forest. Wonderful fresh water waterfalls river flowing. Forest rocks with a roaring stream running. Panoramic sun landscape of nature waterfall. Fresh nature. Loop video. 4K
4k00:30Fairy waterfall at wild forest. Wonderful fresh water waterfalls river flowing. Forest rocks with a roaring stream running. Panoramic sun landscape of nature waterfall. Fresh nature. Loop video. 4K
Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
4k00:34Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.
hd00:10Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.
Rotate and Looking up shot on Devil Tree, Alstonia scholaris tree, POV view. Beautiful Sun's rays through tops of trees, sun shines through foliage.
4k00:16Rotate and Looking up shot on Devil Tree, Alstonia scholaris tree, POV view. Beautiful Sun's rays through tops of trees, sun shines through foliage.
Aerial view, flying between the palms, trees en purple flowers in a tropical forest
4k00:20Aerial view, flying between the palms, trees en purple flowers in a tropical forest

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Fog, Redwood National Park, California
4k00:10Fog, Redwood National Park, California
Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:21Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
Sun setting over sea of fog with geese Redwood National Park, California
4k00:11Sun setting over sea of fog with geese Redwood National Park, California
Horseshoe Bend in Colorado River, Utah
4k00:12 Horseshoe Bend in Colorado River, Utah

Related video keywords