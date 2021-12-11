All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial view of a new park under contraction in Mevaseret Zion
D
By Davidi Vardi
- Stock footage ID: 1083735331
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|65.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|136.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:23Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:30Fairy waterfall at wild forest. Wonderful fresh water waterfalls river flowing. Forest rocks with a roaring stream running. Panoramic sun landscape of nature waterfall. Fresh nature. Loop video. 4K
4k00:34Kegon Waterfall in autumn trees colorful waterfall from lake Chuzenji in Nikko national park, Beautiful in autumn leaves (koyo) season at Tochigi ,Japan
hd00:10Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.
4k00:16Rotate and Looking up shot on Devil Tree, Alstonia scholaris tree, POV view. Beautiful Sun's rays through tops of trees, sun shines through foliage.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
Related video keywords
aboveabstractarchitecturebackgroundblockbrownbuildingcloseupcolorconcreteconstructioncontemporarydamagedaytimedesigndetailenvironmentgraygreenhouseindustrylinematerialmovingnaturalnatureoldoutdoorparkpatternpreparationsandshotsiteskystonestreetsummersurfacetexturetourismtraveltreeupwalkwallwaterwoodwoodenwork