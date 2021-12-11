All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
White dog playing at snow outdoors. Happy animal having fun outdoors in slow motion
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083735175
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|179.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20panda tiger penguin penguins White lion bear Zoo CG fur 3d rendering animal realistic CGI VFX Animation Loop Crowd dance composition 3d mapping cartoon Motion Background,with Alpha Channel
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Slow Motion Lockdown Of A Bison Standing In A Snow Storm As It Turns Its Head And Looks Straight Into The Camera, With A White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:11Lockdown Of The Face Of A Gray Wolf Resting In A Cage And Looking Towards The Camera, With A Snow White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:20Alert red fox relaxing and sleeping on snow against plants, wild animal lying outdoors on sunny day during winter - Jackson, Wyoming
Same model in other videos
hd00:21Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. Pet having fun at winter sunny weekend. Brown dog walking in snow with owner on leash. 4K, UHD
4k00:09Portrait of cute white dog in winter. Puppy walking outdoors. Pet having fun at winter weekend. 4K, UHD
4k00:08Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy white pet having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
4k00:11Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy puppy having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
4k00:25White dog walking on leash. Young dog walking outdoors at winter park. Woman hand holding leash. POV in 4K, UHD
4k00:09White dog running in snow with owner. Playful puppy having fun at winter sunny weekend. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter
4k00:27Pretty woman texting on phone near christmas tree sitting on bench. Attractive brunette woman in santa's hat greeting somebody with Christmas. Beautiful girl holding cellphone and red cup of coffee