 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

White dog playing at snow outdoors. Happy animal having fun outdoors in slow motion

S

By SPY_studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083735175
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV179.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Wolves in wolf pack approacing in beautiful winter forest
4k00:16Wolves in wolf pack approacing in beautiful winter forest
panda tiger penguin penguins White lion bear Zoo CG fur 3d rendering animal realistic CGI VFX Animation Loop Crowd dance composition 3d mapping cartoon Motion Background,with Alpha Channel
4k00:20panda tiger penguin penguins White lion bear Zoo CG fur 3d rendering animal realistic CGI VFX Animation Loop Crowd dance composition 3d mapping cartoon Motion Background,with Alpha Channel
Black Wolve running through forest gnashing teeth shot in Slow Motion on RED Scarlet-W
4k00:10Black Wolve running through forest gnashing teeth shot in Slow Motion on RED Scarlet-W
Spectacular Slow Motion Close-Up Of White Swiss Shepherd Dog And The Falling Snow
hd00:30Spectacular Slow Motion Close-Up Of White Swiss Shepherd Dog And The Falling Snow
little funny corgi fluffy puppy walking outdoors at the winter day
4k00:10little funny corgi fluffy puppy walking outdoors at the winter day
Wolf howling a cold winter night in the forest
4k00:23Wolf howling a cold winter night in the forest
Portrait of curious wolf in winterscape
4k00:16Portrait of curious wolf in winterscape
Black Wolve running through forest gnashing teeth shot in Slow Motion on RED Scarlet-W
4k00:11Black Wolve running through forest gnashing teeth shot in Slow Motion on RED Scarlet-W

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Slow Motion Lockdown Of A Bison Standing In A Snow Storm As It Turns Its Head And Looks Straight Into The Camera, With A White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:13Slow Motion Lockdown Of A Bison Standing In A Snow Storm As It Turns Its Head And Looks Straight Into The Camera, With A White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
Lockdown Of The Face Of A Gray Wolf Resting In A Cage And Looking Towards The Camera, With A Snow White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:11Lockdown Of The Face Of A Gray Wolf Resting In A Cage And Looking Towards The Camera, With A Snow White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
Alert red fox relaxing and sleeping on snow against plants, wild animal lying outdoors on sunny day during winter - Jackson, Wyoming
4k00:20Alert red fox relaxing and sleeping on snow against plants, wild animal lying outdoors on sunny day during winter - Jackson, Wyoming
Close up of alert red fox on snow during sunny day, wild animal relaxing in sunlight during winter - Jackson, Wyoming
4k00:11Close up of alert red fox on snow during sunny day, wild animal relaxing in sunlight during winter - Jackson, Wyoming
Same model in other videos
Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. Pet having fun at winter sunny weekend. Brown dog walking in snow with owner on leash. 4K, UHD
hd00:21Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. Pet having fun at winter sunny weekend. Brown dog walking in snow with owner on leash. 4K, UHD
Portrait of cute white dog in winter. Puppy walking outdoors. Pet having fun at winter weekend. 4K, UHD
4k00:09Portrait of cute white dog in winter. Puppy walking outdoors. Pet having fun at winter weekend. 4K, UHD
Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy white pet having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
4k00:08Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy white pet having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy puppy having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
4k00:11Playful young dog run with owner. Nice winter weather for walk. Happy puppy having fun outdoors. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter. 4K, UHD. Prores
White dog walking on leash. Young dog walking outdoors at winter park. Woman hand holding leash. POV in 4K, UHD
4k00:25White dog walking on leash. Young dog walking outdoors at winter park. Woman hand holding leash. POV in 4K, UHD
White dog running in snow with owner. Playful puppy having fun at winter sunny weekend. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter
4k00:09White dog running in snow with owner. Playful puppy having fun at winter sunny weekend. Young dog playing outdoors in snow at winter
Pretty woman texting on phone near christmas tree sitting on bench. Attractive brunette woman in santa's hat greeting somebody with Christmas. Beautiful girl holding cellphone and red cup of coffee
4k00:27Pretty woman texting on phone near christmas tree sitting on bench. Attractive brunette woman in santa's hat greeting somebody with Christmas. Beautiful girl holding cellphone and red cup of coffee
Pretty woman in red hat with cup of tea smiling and looking at camera. Christmas concept. Close-up view
hd00:28Pretty woman in red hat with cup of tea smiling and looking at camera. Christmas concept. Close-up view

Related video keywords