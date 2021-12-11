All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A girl in the form of an angel rides through a snowy forest and carries a gift.
v
By vidimamax
- Stock footage ID: 1083734992
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|45.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|7.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:12On the Happy Winter Evening Young Father, Mother and Cute Little Daughter Play in Snowballs, Running around the Snowman They've Built in the Backyard of Their Idyllic House Decorated with Lights.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:25Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
4k00:15Woman traveller with arms raised on top of mountain looking at view Hiker girl lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Thailand asian girl
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
4k00:11Close-up of a Handsome Young Man Proposing to His Girlfriend. He Opens Ring Box for Her She Takes the Ring and Wears it. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).