 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The confused woman covers the bruise with her hand her little son calms her down

v

By vidimamax

  • Stock footage ID: 1083734977
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV105.8 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV19.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful Female Punching A Boxing bag With Boxing Gloves at the gym. Concept about sport, fitness, martial arts and people
hd00:08Beautiful Female Punching A Boxing bag With Boxing Gloves at the gym. Concept about sport, fitness, martial arts and people
Aggressive male partner bullies his wife. Poor girl covers her face with her hands. Man waves his fist. alcoholic aggression in family. Family aggression of man over woman wife. Fist menace to a woman
4k00:07Aggressive male partner bullies his wife. Poor girl covers her face with her hands. Man waves his fist. alcoholic aggression in family. Family aggression of man over woman wife. Fist menace to a woman
A beautiful girl wipes a napkin with blood from her lips
hd00:14A beautiful girl wipes a napkin with blood from her lips
A senior woman - victim of physical elder abuse and domestic violence - uses her hand to cover a bruise on her arm. Shot in 4K UHD.
4k00:08A senior woman - victim of physical elder abuse and domestic violence - uses her hand to cover a bruise on her arm. Shot in 4K UHD.
frightened crying girl gagged, lies on the floor with tied hands. linen bag on the head of a hostage. kidnapping and violence
hd00:12frightened crying girl gagged, lies on the floor with tied hands. linen bag on the head of a hostage. kidnapping and violence
A girl with a broken face sitting on a chair pulls her hair back and embraces herself
hd00:19A girl with a broken face sitting on a chair pulls her hair back and embraces herself
Man and woman confront each other in a shouting match. Hand held camera. Additional filters added for a filmic look.
hd00:30Man and woman confront each other in a shouting match. Hand held camera. Additional filters added for a filmic look.
Domestic violence concept clenched fist. Husband beats wife. Woman stands in a corner afraid lifestyle is scared a man waves his fist at a woman at a family violence
hd00:16Domestic violence concept clenched fist. Husband beats wife. Woman stands in a corner afraid lifestyle is scared a man waves his fist at a woman at a family violence
Same model in other videos
A guy and a girl are dancing on stage. Hand shooting
4k00:13A guy and a girl are dancing on stage. Hand shooting
A young girl stands alone on the street and cries, and a bruise under the eye.
4k00:10A young girl stands alone on the street and cries, and a bruise under the eye.
A young girl stands alone and sheds a tear
4k00:05A young girl stands alone and sheds a tear
Little boy tenderly kisses his mother while walking on the street
4k00:12Little boy tenderly kisses his mother while walking on the street
Woman with son having fun decorating Christmas tree
4k00:08Woman with son having fun decorating Christmas tree
A little boy and his mother are walking in a snowy park. The boy kissesmother
4k00:11A little boy and his mother are walking in a snowy park. The boy kissesmother
Woman with child having fun decorating Christmas tree
4k00:10Woman with child having fun decorating Christmas tree
Happy young romantic married couple playing in pillow fight on bed
4k00:05Happy young romantic married couple playing in pillow fight on bed

Related video keywords