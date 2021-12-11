All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The confused woman covers the bruise with her hand her little son calms her down
v
By vidimamax
- Stock footage ID: 1083734977
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|105.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|19.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Beautiful Female Punching A Boxing bag With Boxing Gloves at the gym. Concept about sport, fitness, martial arts and people
4k00:07Aggressive male partner bullies his wife. Poor girl covers her face with her hands. Man waves his fist. alcoholic aggression in family. Family aggression of man over woman wife. Fist menace to a woman
4k00:08A senior woman - victim of physical elder abuse and domestic violence - uses her hand to cover a bruise on her arm. Shot in 4K UHD.
hd00:12frightened crying girl gagged, lies on the floor with tied hands. linen bag on the head of a hostage. kidnapping and violence
hd00:30Man and woman confront each other in a shouting match. Hand held camera. Additional filters added for a filmic look.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
abusebeaten womanboybruisebullyingcalms momconfusiondarkdepression - sadnessdespairdomestic violenceembarrassmentemotionalityemotionsfacial expressionfamily problemsfrustrationgriefguilthandharassmenthelp signhidinghomelessnesshopelessnesshorrorhugsmental healthmoral supportmotherpainproblemsrelationship difficultiessadnesssignsonstresstoddlerviolencewomanworried