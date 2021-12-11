 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The little son calms the upset mother and picks up a cell phone

v

By vidimamax

  • Stock footage ID: 1083734974
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV74.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV19.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
hd00:22happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Romantic moment with a family with child on board of a plane next to a window. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Romantic moment with a family with child on board of a plane next to a window. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy african american father and son standing in kitchen putting plastic rubbish in recycling box. family spending time together at home.
4k00:12Happy african american father and son standing in kitchen putting plastic rubbish in recycling box. family spending time together at home.
CIRCA 1903 - European immigrants arrive at Ellis Island by ship and disembark on the dock.
4k00:53CIRCA 1903 - European immigrants arrive at Ellis Island by ship and disembark on the dock.
Same model in other videos
A guy and a girl are dancing on stage. Hand shooting
4k00:13A guy and a girl are dancing on stage. Hand shooting
A young girl stands alone on the street and cries, and a bruise under the eye.
4k00:10A young girl stands alone on the street and cries, and a bruise under the eye.
A young girl stands alone and sheds a tear
4k00:05A young girl stands alone and sheds a tear
Little boy tenderly kisses his mother while walking on the street
4k00:12Little boy tenderly kisses his mother while walking on the street
Woman with son having fun decorating Christmas tree
4k00:08Woman with son having fun decorating Christmas tree
A little boy and his mother are walking in a snowy park. The boy kissesmother
4k00:11A little boy and his mother are walking in a snowy park. The boy kissesmother
Woman with child having fun decorating Christmas tree
4k00:10Woman with child having fun decorating Christmas tree
Happy young romantic married couple playing in pillow fight on bed
4k00:05Happy young romantic married couple playing in pillow fight on bed

Related video keywords