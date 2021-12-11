All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Two-dollar US banknote. cash through a magnifying glass. Rotation on
v
By vidimamax
- Stock footage ID: 1083734962
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|62.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|15.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Pile of american dollars cash money, inflation concept. Closeup new american one hundred dollar bills. Back view US money banknotes of new 100 dollars. New hundred dollar bills background
4k00:10Extreme close up view of US dollars press machine while printing 100 USD bill banknotes. Colorful animation showing how the most popular USD paper currency is being made. Seamless loop.
hd00:28Machine counter automatic calculates a large amount of Dollar banknotes in Slow motion 180fps
hd00:18Assorted bills burst of money. Money animation made with 1, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 dollar bills. includes alpha matte.
4k00:10Loopable: banknotes counting machine. Enumerating US 100 dollars bills. Infinite flow of money. (ax318c)
Related video keywords
17762 bucks2 dollarsadamsamericaamericanbanking businessbanknotebillcashcloseupconceptcongressdeclarationdollarengravingfederalfoundationfourthgovernmenthistoricalhistoryindependencejeffersonjulylawmacromoneymovingnotephiladelphiapoliticspresidentreserverevolutionsenatesignslidesliderstatesthomastracktrackingtwounitedususavintagevoting