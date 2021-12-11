All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Drone flying above residential street in Mevaseret Zion
D
By Davidi Vardi
- Stock footage ID: 1083734932
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|42.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Panorama of Prague, aerial of the city, view from above on the cityscape of Prague, flight over the city, Area Old Town, Prague Castle and Vltava River, Czech Republic, Prague, October 2017
Related video keywords
aboveaerialancientarchitecturebackgroundbalconybeautifulbluebuildingbuildingscitycityscapecolorfulcomplexconstructiondestinationdowntowneuropefamousflighthillhomehouseisraellandmarklandscapemediterraneanmountainoldoutdoorpanoramapanoramicparkpathskysquarestreetsummersunnytourismtowertowntraditionaltravelunescourbanvacationviewvillagewhite