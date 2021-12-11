All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The process of pouring yellow peas into a clear glass. Plant food research. The main ingredient for soup and porridge. 4K video
k
By kovalev1993
- Stock footage ID: 1083734896
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|175.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Fresh cut avocado with oil stream. Concept of healthy fruit also useful in cosmetics. Shot with high speed cinematic camera, super slow motion
4k00:10Slow motion of middle aged chef mixing salsa of fried meat fillet with wooden spoon in a pan in a restaurant kitchen (close up)
4k00:07Coconut pouring water, dripping coconut milk, drops of coco nuts oil over brown background. Tropical Coco nut closeup. Healthy Food, skin care concept.
hd00:30Female chef's hands cooking quinoa mango salad on wooden cutting board. Summer, cooking healthy vegan vegetables salad on green background outdoor.