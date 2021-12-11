All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close-up of buckwheat in a glass beaker. The glass rotates on a turntable. Useful properties of buckwheat porridge.
k
By kovalev1993
- Stock footage ID: 1083734893
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|270.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Fresh Green Sprouts Buckwheat in the spoon Closeup. Young Beautiful Woman Eating Sprouts Buckwheat. Raw Healthy Organic Diet. Healthy Vegetarian Eco Food concept, Dieting
hd00:12Fresh Green Sprouts Buckwheat in the spoon Closeup. Young Beautiful Woman Eating Sprouts Buckwheat. Raw Healthy Organic Diet. Healthy Vegetarian Eco Food concept, Dieting
hd00:10Fresh Green Sprouts Buckwheat in the spoon Closeup. Young Beautiful Woman Eating Sprouts Buckwheat. Raw Healthy Organic Diet. Healthy Vegetarian Eco Food concept, Dieting
hd00:12Fresh Green Sprouts Buckwheat in the spoon Closeup. Young Beautiful Woman Eating Sprouts Buckwheat. Raw Healthy Organic Diet. Healthy Vegetarian Eco Food concept, Dieting
4k00:18Activists pack products for social assistance. Food delivery services during quarantine. Self-isolation, pandemic concept.
hd00:34Liver detox diet food concept. Foods for healthy liver. Health foods high in antioxidants and fiber.
Related video keywords
agriculturalagriculturebackgroundbreakfastbrownbuckwheatcerealcloseupcookerycookingcropdietdietarydietingdryeatingfoodgraingroatsharvesthealthhealthyheapingredientkitchenmacromealnaturalnutritionorganicpatternpileplantporridgeproteinrawrotatingseedstudio shottexturetexturedtraditionaluncookedveganvegetablevegetarianvitamin