 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial city view with a small football stadium in front

D

By Denis Hrishyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1083734335
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV94.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.6 MB

Related stock videos

Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Pole Mokotowskie Warsaw Park field with lake and city aerial view
4k00:13Pole Mokotowskie Warsaw Park field with lake and city aerial view
Las Vegas, Nevada / U.S.A. - October 29, 2018: An aerial view of the downtown area known as The Strip.
4k00:30Las Vegas, Nevada / U.S.A. - October 29, 2018: An aerial view of the downtown area known as The Strip.
Flying over Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial view of the Roman Coliseum on sunrise
hd00:27Flying over Colosseum, Rome, Italy. Aerial view of the Roman Coliseum on sunrise
Las Vegas, Nevada / U.S.A. - October 31, 2018: An aerial view of the downtown area known as The Strip.
4k00:27Las Vegas, Nevada / U.S.A. - October 31, 2018: An aerial view of the downtown area known as The Strip.
LAS VEGAS. Aerial view of Las Vegas Strip skyline from sunset to night over illuminated city. 4K UHD Timelapse.
4k00:16LAS VEGAS. Aerial view of Las Vegas Strip skyline from sunset to night over illuminated city. 4K UHD Timelapse.
Aerial View of Manchester Cityscape and Manchester United's Iconic Stadium Old Trafford Football Ground with Beautiful Sunset. Old Trafford is a football stadium and the home of Manchester United 4K
4k00:25Aerial View of Manchester Cityscape and Manchester United's Iconic Stadium Old Trafford Football Ground with Beautiful Sunset. Old Trafford is a football stadium and the home of Manchester United 4K
Aerial Shoot Kahanamoku Beach. Waikiki. Honolulu. Island O'ahu. Hawaii. View of the beach with Pacific Ocean and tall buildings.
hd01:19Aerial Shoot Kahanamoku Beach. Waikiki. Honolulu. Island O'ahu. Hawaii. View of the beach with Pacific Ocean and tall buildings.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of Copacabana Beach and Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4k00:26Aerial view of Copacabana Beach and Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 2016 :Aerial overhead shot of Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Summer Olympics took place on Maracana Stadium
4k00:28RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 2016 :Aerial overhead shot of Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Summer Olympics took place on Maracana Stadium
Los Angeles downtown skyline with palm trees in park district, California
4k00:22Los Angeles downtown skyline with palm trees in park district, California
Thessaloniki, Greece - circa 2019 - Establishing Aerial View of Thessaloniki, Toumba Stadium, Greece
4k00:27Thessaloniki, Greece - circa 2019 - Establishing Aerial View of Thessaloniki, Toumba Stadium, Greece

Related video keywords