 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Stone sorting conveyor belt in a large quarry, top down aerial view

D

By Denis Hrishyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1083734317
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of stone crusher plant machine workflow, conveyor belt and hopper feeder. Industrial equipment for production of building materials.Gravel and sand line production. Sunny day.
4k00:24Aerial view of stone crusher plant machine workflow, conveyor belt and hopper feeder. Industrial equipment for production of building materials.Gravel and sand line production. Sunny day.
Huge mounds of waste iron ore near the quarry. Belaz trucks driving in mining factory, mine quarry in Ukraine
4k00:28Huge mounds of waste iron ore near the quarry. Belaz trucks driving in mining factory, mine quarry in Ukraine
Loading mixer truck on concrete-asphalt factory. Concept of cisterns, pipes, metal structures, concrete production
4k00:05Loading mixer truck on concrete-asphalt factory. Concept of cisterns, pipes, metal structures, concrete production
aerial drone shot of stone crusher machine in sunny day. small size stones are conveying thru the conveyor belt and falling down on the ground from the conveyor belt
4k00:19aerial drone shot of stone crusher machine in sunny day. small size stones are conveying thru the conveyor belt and falling down on the ground from the conveyor belt
Mining truck carrying rocks.
hd00:13Mining truck carrying rocks.
Aerial top down of coal conveyor belt piling up coal at a depot. Fossil fuel reliance, sustainability and global warming concepts. Quarry, opencast mining, ore extraction concept.
4k00:23Aerial top down of coal conveyor belt piling up coal at a depot. Fossil fuel reliance, sustainability and global warming concepts. Quarry, opencast mining, ore extraction concept.
View of large cars at a mining and processing plant in China (aerial view)
4k00:05View of large cars at a mining and processing plant in China (aerial view)
Belaz trucks driving in mine quarry, Ukraine. Aerial UHD 4K drone realtime video, shot in 10bit HLG and colorized
4k00:29Belaz trucks driving in mine quarry, Ukraine. Aerial UHD 4K drone realtime video, shot in 10bit HLG and colorized

Related video keywords