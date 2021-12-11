All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Red apples Big farm with anti-hail system
J
By JJ Stocks
- Stock footage ID: 1083733744
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|40.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Apple grading machine, apples sorted by the machine fall down on conveyor in a fruit packing warehouse
4k00:21Clean fresh apples moving on conveyor sorting and grading by the machine in a fruit packing warehouse, slow motion
4k00:16Drone shot of apples in a boxes after harvest transport between rows of orchards to the cold storage. Aerial view of a two specific vehicles collect ripe apples in the orchard that has anti-hail nets
4k00:12Apple grading machine, apples sorted by the machine fall down on conveyor in a fruit packing warehouse
4k00:09VINNITSA, UKRAINE - MAY 2018: Workers picking up red apples and putting them into crates in the garden in autumn. Three big crates full of apples and females picking fruits from trees. Aerial view
4k00:07Apples in a boxes after harvest transport between rows of orchards to the cold storage. Farmers pick ripe apples in an orchard that has anti-hail nets
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureagriculture fieldanti-hail systemapple farmapplesautumnbackgroundbranchdieteatingfallfarmfarmingfieldflorinafoodfreshfreshnessfruitfruitsgardengardeninggreengrowthharvesthealthyjuicyleafnaturalnaturenutritionorchardorganicplantredred appleriperuralseasonseasonalskysummertreevegetarianvitamin