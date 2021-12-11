 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Early Purple Orched in Bluebell Woodland

S

By Stephan Morris

  • Stock footage ID: 1083733591
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP471.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Related stock videos

Hand of young woman tenderly holds lavender flowers summer sunset slow motion slide back. View of field of large blooming of lavender flowers. Sun's rays are purple plant. Relax. Aromatherapy
4k00:11Hand of young woman tenderly holds lavender flowers summer sunset slow motion slide back. View of field of large blooming of lavender flowers. Sun's rays are purple plant. Relax. Aromatherapy
Comic tomcats waving paws and tail in an energetic clip summer mood. A cute brown pussycats dancing together in a modern style in tunnel colour space. Cool and the best moves in stylish of 80s and 90s
4k00:18Comic tomcats waving paws and tail in an energetic clip summer mood. A cute brown pussycats dancing together in a modern style in tunnel colour space. Cool and the best moves in stylish of 80s and 90s
hummingbird feeding from flower slow motion
hd00:15hummingbird feeding from flower slow motion
Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
4k00:16Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
Bee on lavender flower. Slow motion
hd00:11Bee on lavender flower. Slow motion
Butterfly flying concept. slow motion butterfly fly catching white flower on daytime. This butterfly is beautiful orange black color wings. It fresh and beautiful green nature in summer.
4k00:19Butterfly flying concept. slow motion butterfly fly catching white flower on daytime. This butterfly is beautiful orange black color wings. It fresh and beautiful green nature in summer.
Bee Hits Little Pink Flower, Nature at Slow-motion.
hd00:19Bee Hits Little Pink Flower, Nature at Slow-motion.
Purple and Orange Anthias drift in the current Next to Gorgeous Coral Bommie. Great Barrier Reef. Australia. Slow motion. Shot with RED Camera. POV Shot.
4k00:20Purple and Orange Anthias drift in the current Next to Gorgeous Coral Bommie. Great Barrier Reef. Australia. Slow motion. Shot with RED Camera. POV Shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Zoanthus coral and feather duster worms macro opening time lapse
4k00:34Zoanthus coral and feather duster worms macro opening time lapse

Related video keywords