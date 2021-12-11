 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Duke of Burgundy Butterfly Resting

S

By Stephan Morris

  • Stock footage ID: 1083733579
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP447.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Cocoon and butterfly;broken butterfly cocoons pinned on a stick;butterfly emerges from chrysalis and flies away
hd00:10Cocoon and butterfly;broken butterfly cocoons pinned on a stick;butterfly emerges from chrysalis and flies away
A rainbow-colored butterfly spreads its wings and disappears with a camera shake effect
4k00:12A rainbow-colored butterfly spreads its wings and disappears with a camera shake effect
Black and orange butterfly flying away from pink flower after feeding. Slow motion shot
hd00:06Black and orange butterfly flying away from pink flower after feeding. Slow motion shot
WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
hd00:28WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
Four options of butterfly species, flying in groups across the frame over a green background.
4k00:14Four options of butterfly species, flying in groups across the frame over a green background.
Morpho Menelaus Blue Butterfly Flying on a Green Background. Beautiful 3d animation.
4k00:32Morpho Menelaus Blue Butterfly Flying on a Green Background. Beautiful 3d animation.
Monarch butterfly emerging from cocoon, spreading its beautiful wings and flying away
hd00:11Monarch butterfly emerging from cocoon, spreading its beautiful wings and flying away
CIRCA 2010s - A monarch butterfly undergoes metamorphosis in this time lapse shot.
hd00:16CIRCA 2010s - A monarch butterfly undergoes metamorphosis in this time lapse shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Macro of Giant Owl (Caligo memnon) butterfly sitting on flower and flapping her beautiful wings slowly
4k00:19Macro of Giant Owl (Caligo memnon) butterfly sitting on flower and flapping her beautiful wings slowly

Related video keywords