All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Duke of Burgundy Butterfly Resting
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083733579
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|47.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Cocoon and butterfly;broken butterfly cocoons pinned on a stick;butterfly emerges from chrysalis and flies away
hd00:28WILDLIFE black animal design seagull flying on Green screen Slow motion shot of pigeons flying on green screen and on white isolated on a green background in studio shot background flying butterflies
4k00:14Four options of butterfly species, flying in groups across the frame over a green background.