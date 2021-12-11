 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Grey Herons on Lake Bank

S

By Stephan Morris

  • Stock footage ID: 1083733576
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP471.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV64.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.8 MB

Related stock videos

Cat in sunglasses. Cat in glasses. Close-up of cat's faces in sunglasses. Cat take off sunglasses. British cat.
4k00:12Cat in sunglasses. Cat in glasses. Close-up of cat's faces in sunglasses. Cat take off sunglasses. British cat.
Portrait of white furry cat in fashion eyeglasses. Studio neon light footage. Luxurious domestic kitty in glasses poses on black background.
hd00:15Portrait of white furry cat in fashion eyeglasses. Studio neon light footage. Luxurious domestic kitty in glasses poses on black background.
Camargue, France animal horses wild white livestock sunset running rider cowboy water Mediterranean nature tourism travel RED DRAGON
4k00:24Camargue, France animal horses wild white livestock sunset running rider cowboy water Mediterranean nature tourism travel RED DRAGON
Cute Koala bear sitting on branch and scratching itself
4k00:17Cute Koala bear sitting on branch and scratching itself
Funny Maine coon cats move their heads back and forth. HD. 1920x1080
hd00:15Funny Maine coon cats move their heads back and forth. HD. 1920x1080
A single elephant moves across the camera with sunrise in the background.
hd00:16A single elephant moves across the camera with sunrise in the background.
British Cat Playing With Red Dot. Wood Background.
hd00:08British Cat Playing With Red Dot. Wood Background.
Group of sharks from below in the Pacific Ocean. Underwater marine life with grey sharks and fish swimming near coral reef in the Sea. Diving in the clear water - close up
4k00:25Group of sharks from below in the Pacific Ocean. Underwater marine life with grey sharks and fish swimming near coral reef in the Sea. Diving in the clear water - close up

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close-Up Shot Of Seals Swimming In Sea, Wild Plants Growing Over Rocks Underwater - British Columbia, Canada
4k00:06Close-Up Shot Of Seals Swimming In Sea, Wild Plants Growing Over Rocks Underwater - British Columbia, Canada
Side view of a senior Caucasian man relaxing at home, sitting at a table by the window playing draughts, his pet dog sitting on a chair opposite him watching, slow motion
4k00:15Side view of a senior Caucasian man relaxing at home, sitting at a table by the window playing draughts, his pet dog sitting on a chair opposite him watching, slow motion
Lockdown Of The Face Of A Gray Wolf Resting In A Cage And Looking Towards The Camera, With A Snow White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
4k00:11Lockdown Of The Face Of A Gray Wolf Resting In A Cage And Looking Towards The Camera, With A Snow White Winter Background - Erfurt, Germany
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, UNDERWATER: Large gray stingray swimming around the tranquil turquoise ocean on sunny day near tropical island. Spectacular close up of a big sea ray in its natural habitat.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, UNDERWATER: Large gray stingray swimming around the tranquil turquoise ocean on sunny day near tropical island. Spectacular close up of a big sea ray in its natural habitat.

Related video keywords