 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Adder Snake. Coiled up Basking.

S

By Stephan Morris

  • Stock footage ID: 1083733561
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP447.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close-up shot of terrifying pit viper snake. The Crotalinae, commonly known as pit vipers, crotaline snakes, or pit adders, are a subfamily of venomous vipers found in Asia and the Americas.
hd00:10Close-up shot of terrifying pit viper snake. The Crotalinae, commonly known as pit vipers, crotaline snakes, or pit adders, are a subfamily of venomous vipers found in Asia and the Americas.
Male Adders Dancing / Fighting. ( Vipera berus ) Entangled in Each Other. 4K
4k00:11Male Adders Dancing / Fighting. ( Vipera berus ) Entangled in Each Other. 4K
Adder Snake Coiled Up
hd00:18Adder Snake Coiled Up
Puff adder (Bitis arietans) in defensive position with flicking tongue, southern Africa
hd00:16Puff adder (Bitis arietans) in defensive position with flicking tongue, southern Africa
Adder Snake Coiling Up
hd00:28Adder Snake Coiling Up
Male Adder Snake Dancing / Fighting, Vipera Berus
hd00:08Male Adder Snake Dancing / Fighting, Vipera Berus
Female adder Snake Curled Up on Log
4k00:10Female adder Snake Curled Up on Log
puff-adder crawling in the grass ready to attack
hd00:18puff-adder crawling in the grass ready to attack

Related video keywords