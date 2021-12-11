All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Adder Snake. Coiled up Basking.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083733561
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|47.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Close-up shot of terrifying pit viper snake. The Crotalinae, commonly known as pit vipers, crotaline snakes, or pit adders, are a subfamily of venomous vipers found in Asia and the Americas.