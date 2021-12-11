All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Scottish Wildcat Kitten in the Grass
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083733555
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|38.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Closeup view of british shorthair grey cat with beautiful green eyes looking in the camera and hissing.
hd00:16Beautiful grey cat with green eyes for a few times is attacking the camera, hissing and looking agressively.