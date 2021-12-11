 
Chroma key background and classic statue 3d model in CC0 license. Vivid color and digital artifacts. Glitch error in digital footage. Concept video for NFT Art trade

By Paolo De Gasperis

  • Stock footage ID: 1083732871
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP471.6 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV8.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.7 MB

