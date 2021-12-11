 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Air bubbles under mountain river water

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083732631
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV206.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

People travel on the ice of frozen Baikal Lake in a safe and comfortable Khivus hovercraft. Clip. Aerial view of the machine with air cushion bottom sliding on the melted ice of the frozen lake under
hd00:11People travel on the ice of frozen Baikal Lake in a safe and comfortable Khivus hovercraft. Clip. Aerial view of the machine with air cushion bottom sliding on the melted ice of the frozen lake under
Time laps of green tea farm with chines hut village on hill under cloudy movement of clear sky located north of Thailand at Maehongsorn province
4k00:12Time laps of green tea farm with chines hut village on hill under cloudy movement of clear sky located north of Thailand at Maehongsorn province
Air balloons flying under beautiful sunset, travelling shot
hd00:32Air balloons flying under beautiful sunset, travelling shot
CLOSE UP: Methane bubbles freeze in the depths of Lake Abraham during a frigid winter. Large air bubbles are trapped under a thick layer of ice covering a massive lake in the scenic Canadian Rockies.
4k00:17CLOSE UP: Methane bubbles freeze in the depths of Lake Abraham during a frigid winter. Large air bubbles are trapped under a thick layer of ice covering a massive lake in the scenic Canadian Rockies.
Underwater shot of fresh forest stream
4k00:14Underwater shot of fresh forest stream
The small river under the snow flows near fence
hd00:22The small river under the snow flows near fence
Camera move lowered down into river. Strong mountain water flow inside close-up. Stones at bottom of shallow rocky river under fast stream current of water in sunny day. With many air bubbles.
hd00:27Camera move lowered down into river. Strong mountain water flow inside close-up. Stones at bottom of shallow rocky river under fast stream current of water in sunny day. With many air bubbles.
Stones at the bottom of a mountain river and fast and strong stream water close-up. Water flows fast along rocky bottom. Natural background. Water surface texture. Bottom view under water.
hd00:13Stones at the bottom of a mountain river and fast and strong stream water close-up. Water flows fast along rocky bottom. Natural background. Water surface texture. Bottom view under water.

Related video keywords