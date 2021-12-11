All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A red-white cat is played in a wicker basket
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083732595
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|90.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17cat and a dog are sleeping together funny video. cat and dog friendship indoors. friendship pets cat dog playing
4k00:12Cat in sunglasses. Cat in glasses. Close-up of cat's faces in sunglasses. Cat take off sunglasses. British cat.
4k00:26Cute ginger cat lying in bed under a blanket. Fluffy pet comfortably settled to sleep. Cozy home background with funny pet.
4k00:16Cleaning floor with cute cat in slow motion 4K. Person point of view of British breed cat on the stick in focus while sliding on home floor cleaning dust. Cat doesn't care.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Close portrait of white furry cat in fashion sunglasses. Studio footage. Luxurious domestic kitty in glasses poses on pink background wall. 4k
4k00:15Cinematic authentic shot of happy woman presenting new member of family cat to her curious pet labrador retriever dog while having fun together on carpet in living room at home.