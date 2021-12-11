All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Putting cooked dumplings with cottage cheese on a dish. 4K UHD video 3840x2160.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083732580
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|150.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Foodvideo footage shot in slow motion. Cheese is being grated on the plate of freshly-cooked Italian pasta. Chef grating hard cheese. Cooking seafood pasta. Shot in hd
hd00:28Close up view of a man chef cooking italian pizza. The process of making pizza at table . Fresh dough on kitchen table. Cooking at home during isolation period, pandemic 2020. Stay home concept
hd00:30Close Up of Chef is spreading Tomato Sauce on Pizza Dough with a Metal Ladle in Traditional Italian Pizza's Restaurant. Cooking traditional Sauce for Italian Pizza. Italian Food. Pizza's Making.
4k00:23Pasta with Cheese Plate Sitting on a Table and Parmesan is Falling on Basil and Spaghetti in Slow Motion 4K
hd00:45Slow motion close-up of a person slicing a pepperoni pizza into multiple slices with a pizza cutter
4k00:11hand of a chef puts a basil leaf on top of the pasta dish finished before serving in the restaurant customers. Restaurant concept, food, quality, nature.
4k00:15Cheereful european young woman in brown sweater sitting on sofa at modern living room and greedily eating tasty pizza, enjoying and smiling. Fast food addiction. Slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:26Grilled green asparagus and cheese puff pastry folded as envelope and topped with black sesame seeds placed on wooden cutting board. Top view, flat lay.
4k00:29Homemade tagliatelle pasta with creamy ricotta cheese sauce and asparagus served white ceramic plate. Igredients on side. Top view
4k00:28Colorful, different kinds sandwiches served on wooden chopping board. Vegetable toppings and herbs. Top view.