 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Slicing raw smoked sausage on wooden kitchen board close up. 4K UHD video 3840x2160.

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083732472
Video clip length: 00:52FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4261.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV169 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV33.3 MB

Related stock videos

In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:10In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4K Grill, Frying Fresh Meat, Chicken Barbecue, Sausage, Kebab, Hamburger, BBQ at Picnic
4k00:254K Grill, Frying Fresh Meat, Chicken Barbecue, Sausage, Kebab, Hamburger, BBQ at Picnic
Fresh sausages are placed on racks in a meat processing factory
4k00:28Fresh sausages are placed on racks in a meat processing factory
In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:14In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Portion of rotating Chicken Breast Sandwich as seamless loopable 4K footage
4k01:00Portion of rotating Chicken Breast Sandwich as seamless loopable 4K footage
Smoked sausage meat preparations healthy food raw sausage
hd00:10Smoked sausage meat preparations healthy food raw sausage
Hot dogs or frankfurters falling on green screen. Rain raw sausages on chroma key background. Fast food concept. 3d animation.
4k00:15Hot dogs or frankfurters falling on green screen. Rain raw sausages on chroma key background. Fast food concept. 3d animation.
Close up of thin slices of prosciutto with dry raw sausages and swiss cheese on wooden cutting board
4k00:28Close up of thin slices of prosciutto with dry raw sausages and swiss cheese on wooden cutting board

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:15In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:12In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Portrait of a hamster, who smiles looking into the camera and behind him you can see the raw hams to season. Concept of: Italy, tradition, food.
4k00:10Portrait of a hamster, who smiles looking into the camera and behind him you can see the raw hams to season. Concept of: Italy, tradition, food.

Related video keywords