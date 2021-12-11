All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Little Girl sitting near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.
U
By Ukrolenochka
- Stock footage ID: 1083725281
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|61.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
4k00:08happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
4k00:08happy little girl excited to open present on christmas shaking gift box curious child enjoying festive holiday celebration with family at home 4k
4k00:16african american family unwrapping christmas presents with children smiling excited little girls enjoying surprise opening gifts mother and father celebrating festive holiday with kids 4k
4k00:13Mother and daughter make video call via pad on Christmas morning. Young mom with her little daughter congratulate their relatives a happy new yaer.
hd00:07Little Boy Looks In Box, Surprised And Happy To Receive A Surprise. Child Opened A Box With A Gift. Slow Motion. Delivery Order In Celebration Birthday. Holiday Present Gift Christmas For Kid.
4k00:06Close up African mom and daughter faces view through heart shape joined fingers, vloggers share love congratulate subscribers Merry Christmas. New Year celebration, happy holidays, best wishes concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:11Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:07Smiling blond girl using smart phone talking to family congratulates Merry Christmas by video call.
Related video keywords
blondeboxcaucasiancelebrationcheerfulchildchildrenchristmasclauscostumedreamevefacefulfillinggiftgift boxgirlhappinesshappyhatholdholidayhomeindoorjoykidlightlittlemagicmerrymiraclenewnew yearnicholaspersonportraitpresentredsaintsantasanta claussmilesmilingsurprisesurprise gifttraditionwishesxmasyear