 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Little Girl sitting near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.

U

By Ukrolenochka

  • Stock footage ID: 1083725281
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV61.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
hd00:21A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
4k00:08happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
happy little girl excited to open present on christmas shaking gift box curious child enjoying festive holiday celebration with family at home 4k
4k00:08happy little girl excited to open present on christmas shaking gift box curious child enjoying festive holiday celebration with family at home 4k
african american family unwrapping christmas presents with children smiling excited little girls enjoying surprise opening gifts mother and father celebrating festive holiday with kids 4k
4k00:16african american family unwrapping christmas presents with children smiling excited little girls enjoying surprise opening gifts mother and father celebrating festive holiday with kids 4k
Mother and daughter make video call via pad on Christmas morning. Young mom with her little daughter congratulate their relatives a happy new yaer.
4k00:13Mother and daughter make video call via pad on Christmas morning. Young mom with her little daughter congratulate their relatives a happy new yaer.
Little Boy Looks In Box, Surprised And Happy To Receive A Surprise. Child Opened A Box With A Gift. Slow Motion. Delivery Order In Celebration Birthday. Holiday Present Gift Christmas For Kid.
hd00:07Little Boy Looks In Box, Surprised And Happy To Receive A Surprise. Child Opened A Box With A Gift. Slow Motion. Delivery Order In Celebration Birthday. Holiday Present Gift Christmas For Kid.
Close up African mom and daughter faces view through heart shape joined fingers, vloggers share love congratulate subscribers Merry Christmas. New Year celebration, happy holidays, best wishes concept
4k00:06Close up African mom and daughter faces view through heart shape joined fingers, vloggers share love congratulate subscribers Merry Christmas. New Year celebration, happy holidays, best wishes concept
A little girl looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
hd00:15A little girl looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
Same model in other videos
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from candy cane
4k00:05Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from candy cane
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from hands
4k00:06Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from hands
Children's hands decorating christmas tree with red baubles at home.
4k00:06Children's hands decorating christmas tree with red baubles at home.
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:11Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Smiling blond girl using smart phone talking to family congratulates Merry Christmas by video call.
4k00:07Smiling blond girl using smart phone talking to family congratulates Merry Christmas by video call.
Two little Girls stand near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.
4k00:06Two little Girls stand near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.

Related video keywords