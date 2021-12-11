 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from candy cane

U

By Ukrolenochka

  • Stock footage ID: 1083725278
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV45.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
Baby taking first steps with mother help
hd00:15Baby taking first steps with mother help
Happy Family Idyll Little Child Daughter Jump On Father Arms And They Fall On A Bed
hd00:11Happy Family Idyll Little Child Daughter Jump On Father Arms And They Fall On A Bed
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Happy Family Father With Child Girl Leisure.Daughter Sitting On Father Neck.Cute Little Kid Having Fun.Carefree Dad With Preschool Daughter Enjoy Activity Together. Family Parent Holidays Relationship
4k00:16Happy Family Father With Child Girl Leisure.Daughter Sitting On Father Neck.Cute Little Kid Having Fun.Carefree Dad With Preschool Daughter Enjoy Activity Together. Family Parent Holidays Relationship
Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
hd00:21A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
4k00:08happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wondrous Girl Happily Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Wondrous Girl Happily Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Curious Little Girl in Her Bedroom at Night, Stands on Tiptoe and Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Curious Little Girl in Her Bedroom at Night, Stands on Tiptoe and Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:06Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Little Girl sitting near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.
4k00:06Little Girl sitting near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.
Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from hands
4k00:06Happy Little Girl stand near the christmas tree in red santa hat make heart from hands
Children's hands decorating christmas tree with red baubles at home.
4k00:06Children's hands decorating christmas tree with red baubles at home.
Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
4k00:11Little Girls sisters sitting near the christmas tree and watching to screen, reading, typing, playing games.
Smiling blond girl using smart phone talking to family congratulates Merry Christmas by video call.
4k00:07Smiling blond girl using smart phone talking to family congratulates Merry Christmas by video call.
Two little Girls stand near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.
4k00:06Two little Girls stand near the christmas tree and shakes gift box to find out what is inside.

Related video keywords