All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Turquoise water of coastal city of Lakes Region tourism landmark region of state of Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Brazilian caribbean. Tropical travel destinations.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083684247
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|237.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|90.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Aerial, top scene of transparent doted shore of a virgin island. Catamaran anchored. Rocky coastline. Paradisiac landscape. Caribbean shore. Drone scene, from aerial to a detail of catamaran.
4k00:07Summer touristic destination in Puglia, Italy: Faraglioni di Puglia Baia delle Zagare - Beach and faraglioni rocks formation (stacks, coastal rocks eroded by waves)
4k01:00View from the above of sandy beach to the sailing boats in clear water and early morning hours on sunrise.
hd00:16Many people swimming in waves Treyarnon Bay Cornwall England UK Cornish north coast between Newquay and Padstow on a sunny summer blue sky day
4k00:14Maceio,, Alagoas, Brazil. Aerial landscape of tropical beach with turquoise water. Vacation travel. Travel destination. Tropical and summer scene. Panoramic view. Summer scenery. Beach life.
4k00:05Aerial; drone flies backward from steep slope of coastal rock with old fort; lighthouse on the edge; Nazare beach is place of formation of huge monster waves; best place for extreme surfers, Portugal
hd00:29Silver Sands of Morar beautiful beach in Scotland uk white sandy beaches on the coastline from Arisaig to Morar south of Mallaig pan
Related video keywords
aerialarchipelagoarraial do cabobaybeachbluebrazilbraziliancabo friocaribbeancitycityscapecoastcoastalcrystaldestinationsfamousislandlagoonslakeslandmarklandscapemagicnaturalnatureoceanparadisepeninsularegionrio de janeiroseaseasideshorestatesunlightsunnysunrisesunsettourismtouristictransparenttraveltropicalturquoisevacationswaterwave