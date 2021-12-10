All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Adult Caucasian Blue Eyed Girl In Warm Winter Jacket with Furry Hood and Woolen Mittens Gloves Similing on Cold Winter Day Trying to Warm Up Her Hands
p
By pkajak201
- Stock footage ID: 1083681178
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|402.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance.
hd00:15Gorgeous young woman with beautiful blue eyes and golden long hair, with a bright red lipstick. Attractive young lady is walking down the city street, turns to camera and gives a lovely playful smile.
4k00:05Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance. People city street day.
4k00:08Little boy and girl jumping holding hands on the couch. Little boy and girl with their mother spending time together. Mother with kids having fun on sofa in the living room. Sister and brother.Indoors
4k00:17Portrait Happy Woman Smiling Dancing to Music Rhythmically to Beat Moving her Hands in Yellow Sweater Yellow Background Slow Motion in Yellow Glasses . Monotone. Positive Emotions of People. Freedom
4k00:05Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance. People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance.
4k00:13Multiracial sexy hot barefoot young girls best friends wear bathrobes lay on bed in row raise legs epilated depilated feet skin up having fun celebrate bachelorette spa pajama party together concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
4k00:12Smiling Hispanic Ethnicity Man Communicating with a Young Woman at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Two cheerful young girls are shopping clothes in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:16 Young Caucasian Woman Standing on Overpass Bridge Looking at Railway Tracks and Platform with Passing Suburban Commuter Train
4k00:06Young Caucasian Female Freelancer Professional Sitting on Abandoned Railway Station Train Platform Edge Working and Typing on Laptop
4k00:28Young Caucasian Female Freelancer Professional Sitting on Railway Station Train Platform Paving waiting for Suburban Commuter Train Working on Laptop
4k00:15Silhouette of Young Woman Sitting Meditating and Exercising Yoga Lotos Position on Seaside Beach during Evening Slow Motion
4k00:43Silhouette of Young Woman Meditating and Exercising Yoga Standing Tree Position on Seaside Beach during Evening Golden Sunset
4k00:20Silhouette of Young Woman Meditating and Exercising Sitting Yoga Lotus Position on Seaside Beach during Evening Golden Sunset
Related video keywords
adultarcticattractivebeautifulbeautycaucasianchristmascoatcoldcuteexpeditionfacefashionfemalefrostfrozenfunfurgirlhappinesshappyhikinghoodjacketjoyleisurelifestylemodelnaturalnatural beautynatureoutdoorportraitprettyscarfseasonsmilesnowsnow flakessportvacationwarm clotheswhitewinterwinter clothingwinter gloveswinter sportwintertimewomanyoung