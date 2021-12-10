All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup of attractive woman with blank expression staring at camera. Young african female with brown curly hair wearing makeup standing outside.
J
By Jacob Lund
- Stock footage ID: 1083680992
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Young Woman sitting on a couch uses SmartPhone with pre-keyed green screen. Few types of motion - scrolling up and down, tapping, zoom in and out. Perfect for screen compositing. 10bit ProRes 444.
hd00:31Young Woman sitting on the floor uses tablet PC with pre-keyed green screen. Few types of motion - scrolling up and down, tapping, zoom in and out. Perfect for screen compositing. 10bit ProRes 444
4k00:17Girl looking at green screen laptop computer in living room watching movie, video content. Business woman or female freelancer working from home office.
hd00:40Lviv, Ukraine - May 5, 2018: close up of girl hand using iPhone smartphone outdoors with empty green screen mock up finger chroma-key display internet searching application business online shopping app web
hd00:24High quality 10bit footage of Beautiful girl using Tablet PC sitting on couch at home. Woman surfing web, social networks, looking something in online shop. Follow focus. Middle range. ProRes 444