 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

an crane hook over the rhine river

T

By Tobias Arhelger

  • Stock footage ID: 1083666751
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV266.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of the river Rhein with chemical plants (BASF) in the background
hd00:41Aerial view of the river Rhein with chemical plants (BASF) in the background
ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - CIRCA 2019: Container ships in dock in Waalhaven old part of the port of Rotterdam. Container cranes and storage area, intermodal cargo hub
4k00:12ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - CIRCA 2019: Container ships in dock in Waalhaven old part of the port of Rotterdam. Container cranes and storage area, intermodal cargo hub
Aerial view of Mannheim Handelshafen with container terminal, cranes, ships, and chemical plants (BASF) in the background
hd00:14Aerial view of Mannheim Handelshafen with container terminal, cranes, ships, and chemical plants (BASF) in the background
Gelsenkirchen , North Rhine-Westphalia , Germany - 04 29 2021: Zeche Consolidation and Consol Park, Former German Coal mine
4k00:08Gelsenkirchen , North Rhine-Westphalia , Germany - 04 29 2021: Zeche Consolidation and Consol Park, Former German Coal mine
PORT OF ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019: Industrial cargo container terminal with cranes in the Port of Rotterdam, Waalhaven harbor, old port
4k00:16PORT OF ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019: Industrial cargo container terminal with cranes in the Port of Rotterdam, Waalhaven harbor, old port
BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 10 2019: summer day basel city modern district construction riverside aerial panorama 4k circa july 10 2019 basel, switzerland.
4k00:14BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 10 2019: summer day basel city modern district construction riverside aerial panorama 4k circa july 10 2019 basel, switzerland.
summer day basel city modern district construction riverside aerial panorama 4k switzerland
4k00:19summer day basel city modern district construction riverside aerial panorama 4k switzerland
Cologne, Germany, Rhine-river
4k00:22Cologne, Germany, Rhine-river

Related video keywords