 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Car Wheel Socket Lug Wrench Left at Garage Door.

p

By pkajak201

  • Stock footage ID: 1083660007
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV237.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Auto mechanic tightens wheel
hd00:15Auto mechanic tightens wheel
auto mechanic repairs truck suspension
4k00:11auto mechanic repairs truck suspension
Close up of a mechanic removing a wheel and tire from a car that is up on a lift in a service center garage.
hd00:04Close up of a mechanic removing a wheel and tire from a car that is up on a lift in a service center garage.
auto mechanic repairs truck suspension
4k00:11auto mechanic repairs truck suspension
Close up of a mechanic removing lug nuts with a pneumatic tool from a car that is up on a lift in a service center garage.
hd00:08Close up of a mechanic removing lug nuts with a pneumatic tool from a car that is up on a lift in a service center garage.
Auto Mechanic Changing Tyre of Car, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine at Garage. Man Replacing Car Wheel with Pneumatic Impact Wrench at Repair Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, February 2020
4k00:07Auto Mechanic Changing Tyre of Car, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine at Garage. Man Replacing Car Wheel with Pneumatic Impact Wrench at Repair Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, February 2020
Auto Mechanic in Headphones and Mask Changing Tyre of Car, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine. Man Replace Car Wheel with Pneumatic Impact Wrench at Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2020
4k00:20Auto Mechanic in Headphones and Mask Changing Tyre of Car, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine. Man Replace Car Wheel with Pneumatic Impact Wrench at Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2020
Auto Mechanic in Headphones and Mask Changing Tyre of Car with Pneumatic Impact Wrench, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine. Man Replace Wheel at Repair Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2020
4k00:14Auto Mechanic in Headphones and Mask Changing Tyre of Car with Pneumatic Impact Wrench, Remove Wheel from Car Lifting Machine. Man Replace Wheel at Repair Service Station. Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 2020

Related video keywords