 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Process of gingerbread decoration using colored sugar icing. Decorating cookies, close up. Woman make a cute, easy food design

V

By Valkantina

  • Stock footage ID: 1083650668
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4321.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.1 MB

Related video keywords