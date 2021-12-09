 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A large city located on a mountain view from a drone. Clip. A resort area near the beach and a huge blue ocean above a bright sky.

M

By Media Whalestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083649423
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV219.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV106.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21 MB

Related stock videos

Empty street of Nice, Provance, France. Deserted city due to quarantine. Walking alone along empty streets of EU cities, coronavirus effects
4k00:14Empty street of Nice, Provance, France. Deserted city due to quarantine. Walking alone along empty streets of EU cities, coronavirus effects
Driving through Beverly Drive. Los Angeles, California. Palm trees against a summer sky.
hd00:25Driving through Beverly Drive. Los Angeles, California. Palm trees against a summer sky.
France, Villefranche-sur-mer, aerial view by drone
4k00:35France, Villefranche-sur-mer, aerial view by drone
High altitude aerial shot from helicopter showing Cannes a city located on French Riviera and host of annual Film Festival and known for its association with rich and famous 4k high resolution
4k00:30High altitude aerial shot from helicopter showing Cannes a city located on French Riviera and host of annual Film Festival and known for its association with rich and famous 4k high resolution
View of the Palm Trees Passing by Under Sunny Blue Skies. Wide Shot of Driving with Camera Looking up at Palm Trees in 4K format POV Tropical Vacation
4k00:21View of the Palm Trees Passing by Under Sunny Blue Skies. Wide Shot of Driving with Camera Looking up at Palm Trees in 4K format POV Tropical Vacation
Beautiful aerial footage of Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona,USA, Camelback Mountain in background
hd00:16Beautiful aerial footage of Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona,USA, Camelback Mountain in background
dubai sunset abu dhabi al ain mountain panorama 4k time lapse uae
4k00:17dubai sunset abu dhabi al ain mountain panorama 4k time lapse uae
Aerial view Palm Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
hd00:26Aerial view Palm Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of Waikiki resorts and beach in late evening sun. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:30Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of Waikiki resorts and beach in late evening sun. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of Waikiki resorts and beach in late evening sun. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:30Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of Waikiki resorts and beach in late evening sun. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Daytime aerial view of Waikiki hotels and beach. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:18Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Daytime aerial view of Waikiki hotels and beach. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords