All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Fitness woman runner running on seaside bridge, slow motion
l
By lzf
- Stock footage ID: 1083649186
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|36.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
4k00:09Group of young people practicing morning jog workout on sports path in morning, close up of legs, slow motion
4k00:09Woman running on running machine at home.Full length profile shot of a fit woman jogging on a treadmill in the kitchen.
hd00:21Woman fitness runner on top happy and celebrating success. Female runner on top of the world cheering in winning gesture.
4k00:08Follow-up Shot of Young Athlete Woman Running Fast down the Road, Training Hard, Getting Ready for Race Competition or Marathon. Fit Girl in Black Sportswear Jogging At Dawn along the Green Fields.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:28Female runners at athletics track crouching at the starting blocks before a race. In slow motion.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Aerial flying drone view of ultra marathon young fitness woman trail runner running on great wall
4k00:17Aerial footage of fitness woman runner running on mountain top trail, modern city in the distance at the foot of the mountain,slow motion
Related video keywords
activeactivityasiaasianbluecardiocarefreechinesecloudscommitteddeterminedenjoymentexercisefemalefitfitnesshealthy lifestylejacketjapanesejoggerjoggingkoreanmarathonmorning exercisemotivationoutdoorsoutsidepeoplepersonredrunrunnerseasideskyslow motionsports shoessports watchsportswomansprinterstaminasunrisesunshinetrainingwell beingwellnesswinterwomanworkout