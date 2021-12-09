 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Abstraction. Motion .The bright green spring expands and creates a tunnel like a kaleidoscope

M

By Media Whalestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083649084
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV75.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly. Dust Particles Background Bokeh Lights Background on Black Background 4k Footage Snow Particles Background.
4k00:20Gold dust particles fly in slow motion in the air lingering slowly. Dust Particles Background Bokeh Lights Background on Black Background 4k Footage Snow Particles Background.
3840x2160 25 Fps. Swirls of marble. Liquid marble texture. Marble ink colorful. Fluid art. Very Nice Abstract Colorful Design Colorful Swirl Texture Background Marbling Video. 3D Abstract, 4K.
4k00:103840x2160 25 Fps. Swirls of marble. Liquid marble texture. Marble ink colorful. Fluid art. Very Nice Abstract Colorful Design Colorful Swirl Texture Background Marbling Video. 3D Abstract, 4K.
Multicolored motion gradient background with seamless loop repeating in 60fps
hd00:12Multicolored motion gradient background with seamless loop repeating in 60fps
4k light sunny yellow gradient seamless looped animated background. 3d circle rings minimal animation for presentation, event, party text backdrop. Halloween sale. Endless pure transition. Blank frame
4k00:084k light sunny yellow gradient seamless looped animated background. 3d circle rings minimal animation for presentation, event, party text backdrop. Halloween sale. Endless pure transition. Blank frame
Abstract motion background, shining lights, energy waves and sparkling fireworks style particles, seamless loop able.
hd00:29Abstract motion background, shining lights, energy waves and sparkling fireworks style particles, seamless loop able.
Colored smoke explosion on white "Spectrum", variation 2 (slow motion, with alpha matte, full hd)
hd00:10Colored smoke explosion on white "Spectrum", variation 2 (slow motion, with alpha matte, full hd)
abstract paint leak liquid black and white background \ New quality universal motion dynamic animation background colorful joyful video footage loop
hd00:23abstract paint leak liquid black and white background \ New quality universal motion dynamic animation background colorful joyful video footage loop
Color explosion on black "Spectrum" (with alpha matte, full hd)
hd00:15Color explosion on black "Spectrum" (with alpha matte, full hd)

Related video keywords