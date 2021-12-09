All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The view from the drone.Clip. A bright green forest with residential buildings and a tower and a blue sky from above.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083649078
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|86.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Milan, Italy - September 26, 2018: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:31Amazing mountain aerial view. Flying through the spectacular mountain landscape of Zhangjiajie, a national park in China known for its surreal scenery of rock formations.
4k00:11Aerial drone hyperlapse timelapse of beautiful tropical valley between mountains. The first rays of the rising sun break through the clouds and clouds. The last rays of the sunset hit the tree crowns.
4k00:21Scenic aerial panoramic view of idyllic rolling hills spring landscape in the Alps with lush green mountain pastures and snow covered alpine mountain peaks in the background in evening light at sunset
4k00:16Sunrise of Great Wall of China (Panning Shot, 4k Time-Lapse Video). Aerial view of Jinshanling Great Wall near Beijing, China. - >>> Please search similar: " ChinaGreatWall " .
4k00:26La Fortuna Waterfall in the rainforest near Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica, Central America. Beautiful nature landscape at toursit travel destination landmark. Aerial drone video footage.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Aerial view of houses tucked away in green forest in New York during the day under overcast blue sky. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:08Aerial Scenic View Of Structures On Green Landscape, Drone Flying Over Church Against Cloudy Sky - Baltic Sea, Poland
4k00:17Aerial view of lush green forest on island with Manhattan skyline in the background in New York during the day in summer under overcast blue sky. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
Related video keywords
architecturebackgroundbeautifulbeauty natureblueblue skybuildingcitycityscapecloudcloudscolorfulcopy spaceenvironmentforestfresh greengreenhighhousejapankanagawalandscapelifelightmansionmaterialmountainnatureoutdoorpanoramicredresidential arearoadsceneryscenicskyskyscrapersteelsuburbsunsunlighttechnologytourist destinationtowertowntraveltreeurbanviewyokohama