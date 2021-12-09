All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Surrealistic pink breathtaking opened flower bud creating an optical illusion effect, seamless loop. Motion. Spinning bright petals around the growing center.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083649075
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|64.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Beautiful Blue Colored Butterfly Morpho Menelaus Flying and Sitting on White and Green Backgrounds Close-up. Loop-able 3d Animation with Green Screen Alpha Channel. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
4k00:084k blossoming apple-tree, beautiful 3d animation. see also the new corrected version with butterflies ClipID 9191579
4k00:29Beautiful Orange Colored Butterfly Monarch (Danaus Plexippus) Flying and Sitting on White and Green Backgrounds Close-up. Seamless 3d Animation with Green Screen Alpha Channel. 4k UHD 3840x2160.
4k00:13Close-up time lapse of water lily blooming in pond. White lotus flower timelapse opening. Nymphaea aquatic flower blossom in water from bud. Time-lapse reflection of clouds fast floating in the sky.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abstractabstractionanimationarabicartbackgroundblastingblockbohocartooncartoonycentralceramicchillcolorcolorfulcolourcreatedecordesigndigitally generated imagedistortdrawdrawingdrawingsdynamicexperimentalflowerillustrationkaleidoscopelockdownmedium shotmirrormotionnatureno peoplepastelpatternpink colorpsychedelicpurplereflectreflectionsurrealsurrealistsymmetrytripupbeatvapor wavewarp