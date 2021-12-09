All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A man with a sympathetic appearance . Action . A man in an elegant suit stands next to the mirror and poses.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083649054
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|30.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:05A man with a white dress shirt. Action. A man with red hair is sitting on the sofa and adjusting the collar of his clothes against a background of light black wallpaper and a bright white curtain in
4k00:05Handsome young man in suit looks out window. Action. Gentleman in smart suit romantically looks out window. Man in suit is preparing for wedding
Related video keywords
active couplearena actingartist actionattractive coatbalance chicballet clothingbeauty trendybody languagechoreography artclassic outdoorconfident cheerfulcontemporary designercostume performancecute businessdancer sexydancing dancedrama ladyenjoy femaleentertainment artisticexpression glamourfashion individualityfashionable excitedflirting exhibitiongirl exteriorgrace gorgeousguy stylingluxury musicmale slowman dramaticmodel showmodern stylishmovement weekmoving suitnature elegantoutside movepassion performerperforming theaterplasticity flexibilityposing rhythmprofessional lifestylerhythmic blackscene communicationsensuality joyfulstreet dressstripper theatrestyle businesswomansunlight freestylevogue elegancewoman personyoung motion