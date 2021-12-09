All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Psychedelic animation with floral pattern. Motion. 3D pattern of moving petals of abstract flower. Floral pattern with many changing petals
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083649018
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|74.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Colorful rainbow kaleidoscope seamless 3D animation. Beautiful bright mandala fractal ornament for yoga, clubs, shows. Zoom in geometric patterns with circles and rectangles design loop. 4K Ultra HD
4k00:09Transforming geometrical sci-fi psychedelic glittering background. Transitions for any kind of project.
4k00:07Multicolored ornamental cyberpunk dreamy iridescent background. Light leaks for creative use.
4k00:15Floating hypnotic Flower pattern. Motion. Psychedelic wavy distortions in image of flower. Psychedelic animation with changing flower pattern
4k00:15Animation of moving flower pattern with golden color. Motion. Golden floral pattern decreasing and increasing. Beautiful round pattern like aster flower
4k00:07Multi-colored patterns in the form of a floral kaleidoscope, red and green shades, psychedelic pattern. High quality footage.
4k00:40Stylized flowers. Seamless looping animation footage. Kaleidoscopic dynamic background. Psychedelic motion design. Dj loop. Optical illusions. Vj loops. Template for design. Multicolor. 4K
Related video keywords
abstractanimatedanimationartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbrightcirclecolorcolorfulcreativecurvedecordecorationdecorativedesignenergyfantasyfloralflowerflowingfractalgeometricgraphichypnoticillusionlightloopingmotionmulticoloredopticalornamentornamentalpatternpsychedelicroundsymmetrictexturevideovirtual