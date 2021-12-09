 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of rural villages in Nan Province, Northern Thailand, Sapan Village A famous tourist destination in Nan province.

M

By Media Whalestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083649006
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV86.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Related stock videos

Scenic aerial panoramic view of idyllic rolling hills spring landscape in the Alps with lush green mountain pastures and snow covered alpine mountain peaks in the background in evening light at sunset
4k00:21Scenic aerial panoramic view of idyllic rolling hills spring landscape in the Alps with lush green mountain pastures and snow covered alpine mountain peaks in the background in evening light at sunset
Tuscan countryside shot with drone at sunset time
4k00:13Tuscan countryside shot with drone at sunset time
Aerial views of vineyards in Douro, Portugal
hd00:12Aerial views of vineyards in Douro, Portugal
Aerial over the coast of sardinia.
4k00:35Aerial over the coast of sardinia.
Aerial drone South Sudan Drought of Ethiopia village rural community
4k00:26Aerial drone South Sudan Drought of Ethiopia village rural community
Batad Rice Terrace, aerial view of ancient Ifugao rice terraces carved into the mountain at Batad, northern Luzon, Philippines.
4k00:30Batad Rice Terrace, aerial view of ancient Ifugao rice terraces carved into the mountain at Batad, northern Luzon, Philippines.
Aerial shot of green plants on field by town against sky, drone ascending forward over Agave tequilana at farm
4k00:39Aerial shot of green plants on field by town against sky, drone ascending forward over Agave tequilana at farm
4K aerial drone footage approaching rural village amongst woodland and farm fields in countryside, West Berkshire, UK
4k00:144K aerial drone footage approaching rural village amongst woodland and farm fields in countryside, West Berkshire, UK

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of waste incineration plant in Brooks, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:29Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of waste incineration plant in Brooks, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Lake Billy Chinook. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:29Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Lake Billy Chinook. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Forest.
4k00:29Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Forest.
Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of plant Nursery green houses. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:35Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of plant Nursery green houses. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords