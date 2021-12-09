 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful purple flowers in macro photography. Creative. Small purple bright flowers with raindrops and bright sun on top.

M

By Media Whalestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083648934
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV140.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Timelapse of spectacular beautiful blue peony flower blooming on black background. Blooming peony flower open, time lapse, close-up
4k00:30Timelapse of spectacular beautiful blue peony flower blooming on black background. Blooming peony flower open, time lapse, close-up
4K Time lapse of blooming Flower. Beautiful Dahlia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
4k00:104K Time lapse of blooming Flower. Beautiful Dahlia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
Butterfly
hd00:20Butterfly
4k Time lapse of waterlily flower blossoming
4k00:074k Time lapse of waterlily flower blossoming
Time lapse 4K 3840X2160 UltraHD footage.Opening beautiful water lily flower in the lake . Pink lily, Nymphaea reflection in the pond
4k00:13Time lapse 4K 3840X2160 UltraHD footage.Opening beautiful water lily flower in the lake . Pink lily, Nymphaea reflection in the pond
4K Time lapse of blooming Flower. Beautiful Dahlia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
4k00:154K Time lapse of blooming Flower. Beautiful Dahlia opening up. Timelapse of growing blossom big flower on green leaves background. Top view.
Beautiful opening red Hibiscus flower isolated on white background. Petals of Blooming rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday, Valentine's Day. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
4k00:19Beautiful opening red Hibiscus flower isolated on white background. Petals of Blooming rose flower open, time lapse, close-up. Holiday, love, birthday, Valentine's Day. Macro. 4K UHD video timelapse
Beautiful blue unusual Orchid flowers blooming on black background, close-up. 4K Timelapse.
4k00:25Beautiful blue unusual Orchid flowers blooming on black background, close-up. 4K Timelapse.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Closeup washed purple plumbs with water drops in plate on blue wooden background
4k00:30Closeup washed purple plumbs with water drops in plate on blue wooden background

Related video keywords