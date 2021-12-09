All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Wild ducks and drakes are swimming in the pond, close up. Mallards are moving in the water
V
By Valkantina
- Stock footage ID: 1083648913
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|116.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Beautiful shot of Bald eagle swooping down and catching a fish in his talons from the blue water in 240 fps slow motion.
hd00:15Two Great Blue Herons flying side by side in wetlands together at sunset in 240 fps slow motion.
Related video keywords
animalavianbirdbird in waterbrownclose updabbling duckdaydifferentdirectiondrakeduckducksecologyfeatheredfeed onfloatingglossygreen headgreygrouphenslakemallardmovenaturalnatural instinctnatureornithologyoutdoorparkpicturesqueplumagepondriversurfaceswimtogetherwaterwater birdwater surfacewaterbirdwaterfowlwildwild birdwild naturewildlifewinter