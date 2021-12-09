All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Anniversary video banner with Burning and than blowing out colorful number two candle on Blue Background. Full HD slow motion resolution anniversary or birthday banner
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083648613
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|746.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Red Hearts motion for Valentine's day Greeting love video. 4K Romantic looped animation on white background for Valentine's day, St. Valentines Day, Mother's day, Wedding anniversary invitation e-card
4k00:18Gold. color foil number 2 two celebration balloon on a solid background. Number 2 two years birthday anniversary gold balloons. Video is looped.
4k00:30Birthday invite video. Gold confetti and frame. Black and white balloons. Happy celebration. Wire color mask. 3D render