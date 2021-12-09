 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Top view on Meat is fried on an electric grill close up. 4K resolution video. Pork steaks close up are fried and smoked on the grill

S

By Svietlieishyi Andrii

  • Stock footage ID: 1083648610
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.4 MB

Related stock videos

Home Preparing Of Chicken In Frying Pan,Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen
hd00:25Home Preparing Of Chicken In Frying Pan,Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen
closeup view frying juicy minced lean turkey meat on black frying pan electric
4k00:10closeup view frying juicy minced lean turkey meat on black frying pan electric
Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken.Chicken is fried in a lot of sunflower oil with a toasted crust
hd00:11Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken.Chicken is fried in a lot of sunflower oil with a toasted crust
Cooking french fries in a boiling oil in Electric fryer, Food concept Top view Close up.
4k00:14Cooking french fries in a boiling oil in Electric fryer, Food concept Top view Close up.
close-up fried burger cutlet. Kitchen in a restaurant cooking on an electric stove
hd00:11close-up fried burger cutlet. Kitchen in a restaurant cooking on an electric stove
Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken.Chicken is fried in a lot of sunflower oil with a toasted crust
hd00:14Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken.Chicken is fried in a lot of sunflower oil with a toasted crust
Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken In Frying Pan With toasted crust
hd00:12Chicken thighs, wings, fillet roast in a frying pan in the kitchen. Home Preparing Of Chicken In Frying Pan With toasted crust
A large piece of meat steak frying on electric grill.
hd00:12A large piece of meat steak frying on electric grill.

Related video keywords