All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY, 29, 2021: Luxury yacht sailing fast in a city. Side of boat. White ship in a river at evening,. Waves and windy weather.
L
By LPOnline
- Stock footage ID: 1083648373
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: Bentley Bentayga interior in black and cream colors. Closeup view of steering wheel with Bentley logo
hd00:12Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII at dealer showroom. Closeup of wheel
hd00:57Beautiful summer air flight over the city of Sochi and the sea port. Expensive yachts and boats at the pier. City attraction. Luxury vacation. Panorama of the city on the beach.
4k00:27Benalmadena, Malaga / Spain - Octubre 10 2019: Aerial view of Ocean Victory, Top 10 Super Luxury Yacht owned by Russian Billionaire Viktor Rashnikov with value of 300 million US, in Mediterranean Sea
4k00:28Benalmadena, Malaga / Spain - Octubre 10 2019: Aerial view of Ocean Victory, Top 10 Super Luxury Yacht owned by Russian Billionaire Viktor Rashnikov with value of 300 million US, in Mediterranean Sea
hd00:28A white sailing boat travels upstream of the river. From the board there are beautiful views of the forested shore
hd00:13MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 10, 2015: Interior view of luxury yacht. International boats and yachts exhibition, "Moskovskoe Boat Show" in Crocus expo pavillion.