 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

San Francisco California USA Alcatraz Nov 2021. Aerial Drone Fly By view of Alcatraz Island with Angel Island in the distance.

T

By Tylor Norwood

  • Stock footage ID: 1083647905
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV583.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
4k00:23Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
This video shows aerial views of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York, in the United States.
4k00:21This video shows aerial views of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York, in the United States.
Statue of Liberty at dusk
hd00:29Statue of Liberty at dusk
Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
hd00:16Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
Drone shot trough group of seagulls at the coast of Ireland's eye, Ireland during sunset.
4k00:07Drone shot trough group of seagulls at the coast of Ireland's eye, Ireland during sunset.
Statue of Liberty at dusk
hd00:28Statue of Liberty at dusk
Aerial view Statue of Liberty 4K
4k00:16Aerial view Statue of Liberty 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
4k00:15Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:40Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
New York City Circa-2015, daytime wide angle aerial view of of Manhattan's skyline from New York Harbor over the Financial District
4k00:35New York City Circa-2015, daytime wide angle aerial view of of Manhattan's skyline from New York Harbor over the Financial District

Related video keywords