All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Kharkiv, Ukraine - May 29, 2021: Policemen in bulletproof vests, helmets and with machine guns in their hands are at police cars
S
By Seneline
- Stock footage ID: 1083647629
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|130.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13In Government Agency System Surveillance Center Employees Trace Criminal with Help of GPS. Their Room is Full of Displays with Various Data on Them. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:14Team of Government Agents Tracking Fugitive with Help of Touchscreen Interactive Table in Big Monitoring Room Full of Computers with Animated Screens. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Close-up of Surveillance Agency's Agents Hands on Interactive Touchscreen Table, Tracking Dangerous Criminal. They're in Hi-Tech Monitoring Room. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Fully Armed Special Cybersecurity Forces Soldier Arrests Highly Dangerous Hacker. Hideout is Dark and Full of Computer Equipment. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Portrait of Serious Professional Technical Controller Sitting at His Desk with Multiple Computer Displays Before Him. In the Background His Colleagues Working in System Control and Monitoring Center.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17In Government Agency System Surveillance Center Employees Trace Criminal with Help of GPS. Room is Full of Displays with Various Data on Them. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:14Female Special Agent Conducts Lie Detector / Polygraph Test on a Young Suspect. Expert Examiner Questions Accused in Interrogation Room. Laptop Records Reactions. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Camera.
4k00:14Young Handsome Suspect During Interrogation Undergoes Lie Detector / Polygraph Test, Connected to the Machine He Answers Yer or No Questions. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Related video keywords
911armedarmorbannersbarcelonabatonbulletproof vestcallcarcataloniacatalunyacenterchangecongresscopcrowd controldefencedetention of a criminalenergyequipmenteuropeexercisesexhibitionforcefossilfrighteningfull alertgeargrimhelmetindependenceintimidatinglawlinemachine gunmaintenance of ordermilitarypolicepolice carpolicemanprotestpublic orderreferendumriotriotsshieldspecial unitsukrainian policeviolenceweapons