Stock video
CIRCA 1930s - Exteriors of the Standard Oil Company's head office in El Segundo, California.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646885
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
