0

Stock video

CIRCA 1930s - Exteriors of the Standard Oil Company's head office in El Segundo, California.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646885
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

