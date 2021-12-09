 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1945 - Pan of Russian soldiers and civilians, and American soldiers including General Reinhardt.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646879
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1945 - Joseph Stalin oversees a military parade celebrating the end of WWII (narrated in 1951).
hd00:16CIRCA 1945 - Joseph Stalin oversees a military parade celebrating the end of WWII (narrated in 1951).
CIRCA 1910s - A ruined church, destroyed trenches, wreckage and graves are shown in France, during World War 1, in 1917.
hd02:53CIRCA 1910s - A ruined church, destroyed trenches, wreckage and graves are shown in France, during World War 1, in 1917.
CIRCA 1950s - Japanese foreign affairs minister Shigemitsu signs the surrender agreement with General MacArthur on the deck of the USS Missouri.
hd01:18CIRCA 1950s - Japanese foreign affairs minister Shigemitsu signs the surrender agreement with General MacArthur on the deck of the USS Missouri.
CIRCA 1950s - Archival footage compares the ruins of immediate post-war Germany to West Germany in 1958, reconstructed and restored.
hd00:59CIRCA 1950s - Archival footage compares the ruins of immediate post-war Germany to West Germany in 1958, reconstructed and restored.
CIRCA 1960s - American troops capture Nazi soldiers. Japan surrenders and the American army returns home in 1945.
hd01:09CIRCA 1960s - American troops capture Nazi soldiers. Japan surrenders and the American army returns home in 1945.
CIRCA 1940s - Children eat ice cream cones in a public square in London on VE Day, women walk past soldiers in 1945.
hd00:48CIRCA 1940s - Children eat ice cream cones in a public square in London on VE Day, women walk past soldiers in 1945.
CIRCA 1940s - Arthur Kennedy narrates in 1945 as a aviation radar operator zeroes in on enemy islands.
hd01:16CIRCA 1940s - Arthur Kennedy narrates in 1945 as a aviation radar operator zeroes in on enemy islands.
CIRCA 1945 - In this animated film, the Statue of Liberty salutes American soldiers as they return home and people hurry to board ships.
hd00:45CIRCA 1945 - In this animated film, the Statue of Liberty salutes American soldiers as they return home and people hurry to board ships.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1945 - Winston Churchill is met by huge crowds in Athens' Constitution Square, during a trip to Greece.
4k00:53CIRCA 1945 - Winston Churchill is met by huge crowds in Athens' Constitution Square, during a trip to Greece.
CIRCA 1945 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, the Revolutionary War battles of Valley Forge and Yorktown are briefly re-enacted.
4k01:06CIRCA 1945 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, the Revolutionary War battles of Valley Forge and Yorktown are briefly re-enacted.
CIRCA 1931 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, Manchuria is invaded by Japan while the USA suffers during the Great Depression.
4k01:14CIRCA 1931 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, Manchuria is invaded by Japan while the USA suffers during the Great Depression.
CIRCA 1936 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, the Luftwaffe and Italian Air Force bomb Spain during the Spanish Civil War.
4k00:53CIRCA 1936 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, the Luftwaffe and Italian Air Force bomb Spain during the Spanish Civil War.

Related video keywords